ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are at the scene of a fatal crash in northwest Albuquerque on Wednesday afternoon. The Albuquerque Police Department has closed northbound lanes of traffic at Paseo del Norte and Unser Blvd. while they investigate.

Authorities state that the actual crash in the area of Paseo Del Norte and Calle Norteña. It is unknown how many vehicles were involved.

This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide details as they become available.