ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has shut down the northbound lanes of I-25 after a man jumped from the overpass to Alameda Blvd. Police say they are investigating this as an in-custody death because crisis negotiations were trying to talk the person as he threatened suicide.

APD says the lanes will be closed for some time. They also ask that people avoid the area as officers investigate.