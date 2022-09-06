ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Four people have been taken to the hospital after an ambulance rollover crash outside of Roswell. The crash happened Tuesday afternoon on U.S. Highway 70, roughly 15 miles northeast of Roswell near Acme.

According to a tweet from New Mexico State Police, no deaths have been reported. It’s unclear what caused the crash or if any other vehicles were involved.

Around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, State Police officers were asking to avoid the area, saying the scene is “active.” A key route between Roswell and Clovis, U.S. 70 remains open to westbound traffic.

State Police tweeted that “east lanes [are] closed, diverted onto west lanes.” No other information about the crash has been provided, so far.