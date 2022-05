ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – I-25 southbound is closed at Martin Luther King due to a police situation, according to a tweet from the Albuquerque Police Department traffic account and NM Roads.

APD is diverting southbound traffic off at the Lead exit. Drivers should expect heavy delays and seek an alternative route. Details are limited at this time, KRQE News 13 will update as more details become available.