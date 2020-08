A traffic camera shows I-25 at Isleta Blvd. at 8:26 a.m. on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. (NMRoads)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office reports that all lanes of southbound I-25 at Isleta are closed due to a rollover crash on Wednesday morning. Traffic is now being diverted to the Isleta Blvd. off-ramp.

