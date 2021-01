I-40 is seen at San Mateo at 8:41 a.m. on Thursday, January 14, 2021. (NMROADS)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – All lanes have reopened on I-40 eastbound at San Mateo Thursday morning. NMROADS was previously encouraging drivers to seek an alternate route and to use caution in the area.

According to APD Traffic, I-40 eastbound at San Mateo was closed due to a police situation.

I 40 Eastbound/San Mateo is now reopened @abqfire — APD Traffic (@ABQTraffic) January 14, 2021