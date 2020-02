ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – All eastbound lanes of Rio Bravo over the river will reopen Friday, February 14 for the morning commute.

The eastbound lanes of Rio Bravo were scheduled to be closed for three weeks while crews repaired a pier under the bridge. However, the lanes will be opening three days ahead of schedule, according to the New Mexico Department of Transportation.

The department also says that crews will continue to work underneath and around the bridge to finish the project.

