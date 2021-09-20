Alcohol not a factor in southern NM fatal motorcycle crash

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – One person is dead from a fatal motorcycle accident that happened Saturday evening. The incident happened on State Road 37 near mile marker 1, south of Capitan, NM.

Officials say a 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle was travelling east on the road and tried to avoid hitting another motorcycle that was travelling in the same lane. The driver of the motorcycle lost control and both driver and passenger were thrown from the vehicle.

The passenger of the motorcycle, 52-year-old Rosalva Valenciana of El Paso, TX suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical investigator. The driver of the Harley Davidson suffered minor injuries and was treated on the scene. Their name will not be released by state police.

Police say alcohol does not seem to be a factor in the crash and Valenciana was not wearing a helmet.