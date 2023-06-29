ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Crews have been working through the morning to repair a water main break in Albuquerque. The break is near Montgomery Boulevard between Juan Tabo Boulevard and Morris.

Traffic on that stretch of Montgomery has been reduced to one lane. Drivers should use caution.

The broken line is a 24-inch concrete pipe that delivers water from wells to a reservoir, ABCWUA public affairs officer David Morris says. The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority (ABCWUA) doesn’t expect the break to impact residents’ water supplies.

Crews are actively working to repair the break. As of 11:00 a.m. on June 29, ABCWUA says they expect the repair to take several days. They plan on working on the repair through the weekend.