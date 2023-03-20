ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Last year, the Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) program was introduced throughout Albuquerque. The automated systems have been doling out $100 citations to reduce dangerous speeding throughout the city. However, with some violators refusing to pay their fines, the city is proposing an update to the system.

The new change would create a parking offense for drivers who haven’t paid three or more ASE fines. This would allow the city to boot offending drivers’ vehicles when parked on city streets.

“Automated speed enforcement is a useful tool to help slow dangerous driving and make our streets safer,” says Mayor Tim Keller. “This ordinance would increase the effectiveness of ASE by providing another way to hold violators accountable for their actions.”

If the legislation is passed, drivers will be notified that they are at risk of a parking citation and vehicle towing when they have two or more unpaid ASE fines. “Automated Speed Enforcement has been a great tool in slowing down traffic speeds, and the option of community service has been a helpful alternative to paying fines,” says Councilor Peña. “But we need to ensure violators are paying their fines and completing their penalties.”

