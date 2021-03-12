Albuquerque to fix bumpy parking lot at Balloon Fiesta Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People getting tested for the coronavirus at Balloon Fiesta Park are experiencing a bumpy ride getting out of the area. That’s because Albuquerque city officials said, the parking lot getting in and out of the testing site, has been used longer than expected and some people are feeling its wear and tear.

“My daughter actually said ‘are we driving on the ground’ because she couldn’t figure out what exactly was happening,” said local Mariah Duck talking about the bumpy car ride out of the parking lot. “But yeah, it felt pretty bumpy. It gets a lot of use I’m sure.”

KRQE News 13 captured several cars swaying side to side and going up and down getting out of the parking lot that’s right next to the Balloon Fiesta field where the Curative testing site is up. The city said they originally set up the lot in a serpentine shape to help with the flow of traffic when Curative first started testing here months ago, but some people would quickly weave through the line creating all these ruts in the lot that wasn’t there before.

“We’ve eliminated the serpentine because it’s no longer needed and we’re going to move the exit route and then eventually move the footprint of Curative and regrade the whole parking lot,” said CABQ Facility and Program Operations spokesperson Susan Rice. The city says the National Guard was able to change the path out of the testing site.

So for people leaving this testing site now, they should experience a smoother ride out. The city said once Bernalillo County moves into the ‘green’ and ‘turquoise’ phase, they will make sure that the parking lot is ready to go for any future COVID-safe events.