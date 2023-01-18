ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s Transit Department is asking Sun Van riders for patience and to continue calling in their requests for a ride until further notice due to scheduling software problems. The department says the system that ABQ RIDE normally uses for Sun Van trips remains partially out of service while crews continue to address technical difficulties.

Albuquerque’s Sun Van is a paratransit service, offering reservation-based, point-to-point pick-up and drop-off for residents and visitors in the metro area who have impairments. A spokesperson for Albuquerque Transit told KRQE News 13 Wednesday that the department is back up to “limited service” for Sun Van scheduling, but the software is not fully operational yet as workers still cannot schedule for specific times and days.

Because of the problems, officials are asking users to call in their requests for pick-up to ABQ Ride Customer Service at 505-243-7433 (RIDE). According to ABQ RIDE, users should call in no later than 1.5 hours before their desired ride time to schedule a ride manually. ABQ RIDE Customer Service can be reached from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week.

“We understand the frustration and inconvenience this places on our Sun Van riders and are working as quickly as we can to fully restore the software to its original capabilities,” said Transit Director Leslie Keener in a news release sent Monday night. “We ask anyone who calls to schedule a ride to please be kind and patient with our Customer Service Representatives who are working diligently to assist as many customers as possible with the resources we currently have available.”

There’s no timetable on when the scheduling software will be fixed. More information about the Sun Van service can be found online at abqride.com