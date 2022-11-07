ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city has shut down one of its speed cameras near Coors and Fortuna after being up for less than a month after it was citing drivers who didn’t deserve to be ticketed. The city’s plan was to slow drivers down going over the 45-mile-per-hour limit going northbound on Coors, but some drivers say they’ve received citations for going over 35 mph.

“The speed limit needs to be lowered on the street due to school traffic and the cameras need to be either the 45 mph or the 35mph; everything needs to go together so there is no confusion,” said driver Bridget Garcia. While there is a school zone on the other side of the pedestrian bridge, the closest signage on the stretch of Coors where the automated camera sits says 45 mph – about 100 feet before reaching the speed camera.

Recently, an Albuquerque driver took to social media to express their frustration after receiving a citation in the mail for going 47mph in a 35 mph zone. There is no 35 mph zone there. The $100 tickets are only supposed to go out to drivers doing at least 10 miles an hour over the speed limit. “They need to change the speed limit to match what you are going to be charging people with,” said Garcia.

The Albuquerque Police Department confirmed some drivers have been falsely cited due to an inaccurate speed limit programmed into the system. The company that runs the cameras shut the camera down late last week.

An APD spokesperson says drivers who received tickets from that camera on Coors near Fortuna will have their citations voided. The city has ten other automated speed cameras.