ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is reporting a pedestrian has been hit by a vehicle on I-25 northbound near Jefferson Street.

Police announced the investigation at around 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 8. The department closed northbound I-25 and diverted traffic around the freeway at Montaño Road/Montgomery Boulevard.

APD says the pedestrian died from injuries at the scene. This is a breaking news story and there are no other details available at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.