ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After an hours-long SWAT situation in southeast Albuquerque, police say they have arrested a man. According to police, 36-year-old Jeremy Johnson barricaded himself in a residence in the area of Spruce Street and Coal Avenue SE Tuesday.

Officers responded to a call around 9 a.m. After a few hours, police were able to take Johnson into custody. He has been charged with false imprisonment, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault.

Police say the SWAT incident is unrelated to the recent fatal shooting Tuesday near Lead Avenue and 6th Street. Police have closed some roads as they investigate that incident.