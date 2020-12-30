Albuquerque looks to stop speeders with new traffic signal monitoring

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In an effort to slow speeders and keep traffic flowing on busy streets, the city is pushing to time more signals. Coors and Tramway are two of Albuquerque’s busiest roads. Over the last three years, the city has done traffic studies and just this year, they implemented a new traffic signal monitoring system. “If you go the speed limit, you are going to have a more efficient drive, a safer drive, and you’re going to hit more green lights. So speeding actually delays the amount of time it takes you to get somewhere,” said Johnny Chandler with the city’s Department of Municipal Development.

The city has broken the Coors corridor into three stretches: I-40 to Montano, Montano to Paseo Del Norte, and Paseo to Ellison. The city says if drivers stick to the 45 m.p.h. speed limit, they can expect to hit, at most, three red lights. The same goes for Tramway. This new traffic signal monitoring system started back in 2017 and was finally implemented in March of this year. They’re hoping to time the signals on more busy streets in the future, leading to easier, safer commutes. “Our traffic is going too fast and they’re not taking other forms of transportation into consideration. You’re allowed to be a bicyclist on the roadway and you’re allowed to be a pedestrian crossing the street,” said Chandler.

This signaling system started with the Lead and Coal corridor, where drivers can hit green lights if they stick to 30 m.p.h. Signs have been posted at intersections letting drivers know they are timed to that speed limit.

Since the pandemic is still happening, the city says they won’t know the full effects of what this signaling system has on Coors and Tramway until the commute gets back to normal. At the moment, there are no signs on Coors or Tramway to let drivers know the signals are timed but the city will look into it.

Read Next: