Albuquerque looking to replace 18-mph speed limit signs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some of Albuquerque’s most unique roadside speed limit signs may soon be a thing of the past. The city’s Department of Municipal Development says it’s in the planning phase of replacing a handful of 18-mph speed limit signs along several cycling-centric roadways.

For more than a decade, the 18-mph signs have dotted the city’s officially recognized “Bike Boulevards.” Silver Avenue through downtown and Nob Hill and Mountain Road through Old Town are among a few of the places where people can spot the unique speed limit.

Then-Mayor Marty Chavez cut the ribbon on the bike boulevard project in 2009 with new purple signs the new speed limit. At the time, Chavez called the boulevards “better for the eyes to see,” and “immediately recognizable.”

“The idea behind that was to encourage a route for bicyclists to take and also encourage a speed limit that is going to catch the driver’s attention,” said Johnny Chandler, spokesman for the city’s Department of Municipal Development. “Something different from what they see every day.”

Twelve years after they were first installed, the 18-mph signs are likely to be replaced with a different speed limit. Chandler says there are a few reasons why, including their current effectiveness. “Over time, the 18 mile per hour speed limit has lost its nostalgia if you will,” Chandler said. “It’s lost the effectiveness of standing out for motorists. We catch motorists going basically 25 or 30 miles per hour, in most residential speed areas, speed limits are 20 miles per hour.”

The standard 20-mph speed limit in residential areas is another factor. 18-mile-per-hour is not a federally recognized standard according to the city. “Federal guidelines ask for speed limits to be in increments of five,” Chandler says, “And the 18 mile per hour bicycle boulevard sign does not follow the federal guidelines, so we are going to be changing that.”

The city says the process for figuring out a replacement speed limit has just begun. So far, they haven’t made a decision about what they’ll change the speed limit too. They also want to hear feedback from locals.

“I do want to caution this is very early and this is an unfunded federal mandate which means we’re definitely taking a look, we have some time,” Chandler said. “We’re going to work with the bicycle groups within the city and to make sure that we come to something that’s really great, meets the federal guidelines, and helps everyone.”

The city says there’s no firm timeline on when the signs will be swapped out. However, they say it will likely be a few years.