Albuquerque homeowner cited after car crashes into his wall

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is fed up with drivers crashing into his wall located behind his home. He reached out to the city for help but didn’t get that help, instead, he got a notice for the broken wall.

“There’s been numerous vehicle accidents at this intersection,” said Jose Romero. “Some have actually come through my wall, some haven’t. Each time a car has come through my wall I’ve requested traffic calming studies. I file tort claims with the city and all have been denied.”

Romero said just three days after the crash, he received a notice of violation from the city saying it’s a code violation because his wall is knocked down and the inspector found weeds and litter on his property. He said this is the third time a car has crashed into his back wall due to speeding on the busy intersection in the last 15 months. Costing him thousands of dollars to repair each time.

Romero said he plans once again, to repair the wall and abide by the city’s order which has a deadline of February 25. Romero is upset he has to shelve out up to $3,000 to repair his wall, even though it wasn’t his fault and is worried it will happen again.

“I can’t just leave it like this because if another car were to come through and there’s not this wall to stop them, who’s to say they don’t end up in my living room or my kitchen,” said Romero. “I don’t even like to be in those rooms just because of this.”

KRQE News 13 did ask the city’s planning department director if he thought it was harsh to issue this notice of violation, just days after the crash, along with the fact that this is the third time in the last 15 months something like this has happened. The director said even though Romero didn’t cause the damage he is still responsible as the homeowner to repair his property.

The director continued to say Romero can work with the inspector that gave him the notice to help resolve the issue and can ask for a possible extension if necessary.

Albuquerque City Councilor Lan Sena, who represents Romero’s area, said the city is hoping to install a guard rail right here on the corner of 72nd and Ladera in front of Romero’s wall next month. Councilor Sena said the city is also looking into ways that will deter drivers from speeding on Ladera including speed trailers.