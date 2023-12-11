ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the city’s 20th-speed camera going live on Paseo del Norte, the installation of the Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) network is now complete. The network of cameras issues citations to drivers with the hopes of slowing down traffic and reducing dangerous driving. The city says it used “a data-driven approach” to determine the location of each of the 20 cameras, placing them in areas with a history of dangerous speeding.

With the speed enforcement system, drivers are sent a $100 fine each time they are caught going over 10 miles per hour faster than the speed limit. Mayor Tim Keller spoke on the speed camera program, saying, “Families all across our city are safer when everyone follows the speed limit. In these critical zones, our Automated Speed Enforcement program is making a measurable difference and slowing down drivers.”

The network of cameras is part of the city’s Vision Zero project, an effort that began in 2019. Vision Zero aims to reduce the amount of injuries and fatalities that occur on the city’s roads. According to the city, a 10% reduction in speed can reduce the number of significant crashes by up to 19% and can reduce the number of fatal crashes by up to 34%.

While trying to reach those numbers, the city has faced some problems getting the enforcement system running smoothly. In November 2022, the city shut down one of its cameras after drivers were incorrectly cited for going over 35 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone.

The city has also had issues getting residents to pay their fines. The program uses a collection agency to track down payments after the 90-day payment window has passed, meaning neglecting to pay could result in a lower credit score; however, missed payments do not count against one’s driver’s license or insurance and cannot lead to an arrest. Between May 2022 and March 2023, over 430 people were past due on three or more speed camera citations.

Despite the hiccups, as of August 2023, with around 100,000 citations issued, the city saw a 7% decrease in the average driving speed and a nearly 90% decrease in driving speed over 10 mph passed the limit in areas with speed cameras.

Where are the cameras located?

Gibson between Carlisle and San Mateo (eastbound) Live 4/25/2022

Gibson between Carlisle and San Mateo (westbound) Live 4/25/2022

Unser at Tower (northbound) Live 6/10/2022

San Mateo just north of Montgomery (southbound) Live 8/01/2022

Lomas at Virginia (westbound) Live 8/01/2022

Unser at Flor Del Sol (just north of Dellyne) (northbound) Live 8/01/2022

Coal at Cornell (eastbound) Live 8/08/2022

Lead at Mesa (westbound) Live 8/08/2022

Central in between Tingley and New York (westbound) Live 8/15/2022

Montgomery & Jennifer (westbound) Live 3/13/2023

Montgomery & Julie (eastbound) Live 3/13/2023

98th between Tower and Central (northbound) Live 3/29/2023

Avenida Cesar Chavez and Walter (eastbound) Live 4/12/2023

Eubank just north of Central (northbound) Live 4/26/2023

Ellison & Black Diversion Channel Trail crossing (eastbound) Live 5/5/2023

Lomas near 3rd Street (eastbound) Live 5/12/2023

Wyoming & just north of Academy (northbound) Live 5/23/2023

Coors between Montaño and Paseo del Norte (northbound) Live 9/15/2023

Coors just south of Ellison (southbound) Live 9/22/2023

Paseo del Norte west of Louisiana (westbound) Live 12/05/2023

The city uses the website zerofatality.com to provide cited drivers with the date, time, location, vehicle speed, and photos of their speeding violation. For those concerned about being incorrectly fined, the city offers options to appeal citations and to identify different drivers. Appeals are most commonly filed when a vehicle has been sold or stolen. If the person cited was not the driver at the time of the speeding violation, the city allows the submission of a notarized Owner’s Affidavit, which identifies the driver and passes the citation along to them.

To learn more about the city’s Automated Speed Enforcement program, click here.