ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the city’s 20th-speed camera going live on Paseo del Norte, the installation of the Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) network is now complete. The network of cameras issues citations to drivers with the hopes of slowing down traffic and reducing dangerous driving. The city says it used “a data-driven approach” to determine the location of each of the 20 cameras, placing them in areas with a history of dangerous speeding.
With the speed enforcement system, drivers are sent a $100 fine each time they are caught going over 10 miles per hour faster than the speed limit. Mayor Tim Keller spoke on the speed camera program, saying, “Families all across our city are safer when everyone follows the speed limit. In these critical zones, our Automated Speed Enforcement program is making a measurable difference and slowing down drivers.”
The network of cameras is part of the city’s Vision Zero project, an effort that began in 2019. Vision Zero aims to reduce the amount of injuries and fatalities that occur on the city’s roads. According to the city, a 10% reduction in speed can reduce the number of significant crashes by up to 19% and can reduce the number of fatal crashes by up to 34%.
While trying to reach those numbers, the city has faced some problems getting the enforcement system running smoothly. In November 2022, the city shut down one of its cameras after drivers were incorrectly cited for going over 35 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone.
The city has also had issues getting residents to pay their fines. The program uses a collection agency to track down payments after the 90-day payment window has passed, meaning neglecting to pay could result in a lower credit score; however, missed payments do not count against one’s driver’s license or insurance and cannot lead to an arrest. Between May 2022 and March 2023, over 430 people were past due on three or more speed camera citations.
Despite the hiccups, as of August 2023, with around 100,000 citations issued, the city saw a 7% decrease in the average driving speed and a nearly 90% decrease in driving speed over 10 mph passed the limit in areas with speed cameras.
Where are the cameras located?
- Gibson between Carlisle and San Mateo (eastbound) Live 4/25/2022
- Gibson between Carlisle and San Mateo (westbound) Live 4/25/2022
- Unser at Tower (northbound) Live 6/10/2022
- San Mateo just north of Montgomery (southbound) Live 8/01/2022
- Lomas at Virginia (westbound) Live 8/01/2022
- Unser at Flor Del Sol (just north of Dellyne) (northbound) Live 8/01/2022
- Coal at Cornell (eastbound) Live 8/08/2022
- Lead at Mesa (westbound) Live 8/08/2022
- Central in between Tingley and New York (westbound) Live 8/15/2022
- Montgomery & Jennifer (westbound) Live 3/13/2023
- Montgomery & Julie (eastbound) Live 3/13/2023
- 98th between Tower and Central (northbound) Live 3/29/2023
- Avenida Cesar Chavez and Walter (eastbound) Live 4/12/2023
- Eubank just north of Central (northbound) Live 4/26/2023
- Ellison & Black Diversion Channel Trail crossing (eastbound) Live 5/5/2023
- Lomas near 3rd Street (eastbound) Live 5/12/2023
- Wyoming & just north of Academy (northbound) Live 5/23/2023
- Coors between Montaño and Paseo del Norte (northbound) Live 9/15/2023
- Coors just south of Ellison (southbound) Live 9/22/2023
- Paseo del Norte west of Louisiana (westbound) Live 12/05/2023
The city uses the website zerofatality.com to provide cited drivers with the date, time, location, vehicle speed, and photos of their speeding violation. For those concerned about being incorrectly fined, the city offers options to appeal citations and to identify different drivers. Appeals are most commonly filed when a vehicle has been sold or stolen. If the person cited was not the driver at the time of the speeding violation, the city allows the submission of a notarized Owner’s Affidavit, which identifies the driver and passes the citation along to them.
