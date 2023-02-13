ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a serious injury crash that occurred on Sunday night. The crash occurred on I-40 westbound between Tramway Boulevard and Juan Tabo Boulevard.

According to police, the vehicle lost control while attempting to change lanes and collided with another vehicle. The vehicle then spun around and got hit by a semi-truck. They say as the driver of the first vehicle exited the car, he was hit by a fourth vehicle as he attempted to run across the interstate.

The driver has been transported to a local hospital and is currently in critical condition. The speed and involvement of alcohol in this crash have yet to be determined. No other information has been released at this time.