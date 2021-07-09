Albuquerque construction work to completely close Broadway from Lomas to Mountain

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A traffic alert has been issued by the City of Albuquerque’s Department of Municipal Development due to construction work at the Marble/Arno Pump Station. The City reports in a press release that starting on Monday, July 12, 2021, Broadway Blvd. NE from Lomas Blvd. NE to Mountain Rd. NE will be completely closed until October.

The DMD states that the complete closure is scheduled to last about 90 days through early to mid-October 2021. The contractor will reportedly allow access to the U.S. Post Office from Mountain Rd. to Broadway Blvd as often as possible and the contractor will additionally maintain access to businesses and residents.

(courtesy CABQ Dept. of Municipal Development)

All other traffic will be detoured. DMD reports southbound traffic on Broadway Blvd. will be detoured west on Mountain Rd. then south on Third Street, then east on Lomas Blvd. to access Broadway Blvd.

Northbound traffic on Broadway Blvd. will be detoured west on Lomas Blvd. then north on Second Street, then east on Mountain Road to access Broadway Blvd. The City says the closure is required for safety due to the size and depth of the trenches in Broadway Blvd. for the large storm drain pipe that is being laid in the street. Updates on the construction can be found online at marblearno.com.