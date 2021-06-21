Albuquerque city councilors vote on safety improvements for Universe Blvd.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city councilors are expected to take the first steps toward safety improvements on a busy west side street. Neighbors have concerns about the intersection of Ventana Road, Country Knoll and Universe; Originally there was a four-way stop.

When a traffic light was installed at Irving and Universe, that area became a two-way stop. Neighbors say it is now dangerous to turn onto Universe and want the four-way stop replaced. Some the city says isn’t possible. So, a safety study will be conducted into the next year, to help figure out ways to improve traffic on that stretch of Universe.

