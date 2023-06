ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city council unanimously approved a proposal aimed at making downtown Albuquerque safer for pedestrians. The city plans to convert Tijeras Ave. and Marquette Ave. into two-way streets between 4th St. and 6th St.

A study suggested narrowing the lanes, making room for bike lanes and a safer sidewalk. The design for the project is expected to be complete by November. It is unclear how much the project may cost.