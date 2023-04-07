VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police have closed a rural stretch of Highway 60 just east of Highway 47 after two crashes including a crash involving an air ambulance. The closure is west of Mountainair, closer to the communities of Scholle and Abo.

According to a Facebook post by the Valencia County Fire Department, crews were initially responding to the area for a vehicular crash. Photos uploaded by Valencia County Fire show a grey truck with damage on its driver’s side, and a semi-truck with front end damage.

VCFD says “an air ambulance sustained minor damage in a secondary” crash at the site. That helicopter will need to be towed away from the scene according to authorities.

  • Valencia County Fire officials say an air ambulance was damaged while responding to a highway crash west of Mountainair on Friday, April 7, 2023. | Image Courtesy: Valencia County Fire Dept.
  • Valencia County Fire officials say an air ambulance was damaged while responding to a highway crash west of Mountainair on Friday, April 7, 2023. | Image Courtesy: Valencia County Fire Dept.
  • Valencia County Fire officials say an air ambulance was damaged while responding to a highway crash west of Mountainair on Friday, April 7, 2023. | Image Courtesy: Valencia County Fire Dept.
  • Valencia County Fire officials say an air ambulance was damaged while responding to a highway crash west of Mountainair on Friday, April 7, 2023. | Image Courtesy: Valencia County Fire Dept.

Fire officials say drivers heading through the area should find an alternate route, as they’re expecting a “prolonged road closure.” New Mexico State Police is said to be investigating the crashes.