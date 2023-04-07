VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police have closed a rural stretch of Highway 60 just east of Highway 47 after two crashes including a crash involving an air ambulance. The closure is west of Mountainair, closer to the communities of Scholle and Abo.

According to a Facebook post by the Valencia County Fire Department, crews were initially responding to the area for a vehicular crash. Photos uploaded by Valencia County Fire show a grey truck with damage on its driver’s side, and a semi-truck with front end damage.

VCFD says “an air ambulance sustained minor damage in a secondary” crash at the site. That helicopter will need to be towed away from the scene according to authorities.

Valencia County Fire officials say an air ambulance was damaged while responding to a highway crash west of Mountainair on Friday, April 7, 2023. | Image Courtesy: Valencia County Fire Dept.

Fire officials say drivers heading through the area should find an alternate route, as they’re expecting a “prolonged road closure.” New Mexico State Police is said to be investigating the crashes.