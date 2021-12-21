ABQ Ride’s Zero Fares pilot program set to kick-off 2022

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ABQ RIDE’s Zero Fares pilot program will kick off in the new year on January 1, 2022. Back in September, Albuquerque City Council voted to launch the pilot program.

The program will no longer require ABQ RIDE, ART, and Sun Van passengers to pay to use the services. City leaders say the program will allow more people to use the bus system and will also reduce traffic and assist the city’s economic development.

ABQ RIDE will collect data and feedback throughout the year to help determine if the program will continue into 2023.

