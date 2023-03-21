ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some changes are coming to Albuquerque transportation. ABQ RIDE will be shifting to an updated schedule beginning this Saturday, Mar. 25.

According to the City of Albuquerque, “This change in route schedules is designed to streamline service, improve reliability for passengers, and alleviate some of the burden on current drivers.” The city cites staffing shortages following the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the reasons for the route changes.

ABQ RIDE is trying to distribute its services throughout Albuquerque to increase its accessibility, with a special focus on where low-income and minority populations may reside in the city. The city says it used ridership data to make decisions for the schedule changes.

The new schedule will remain until the city is able to hire more drivers and bus mechanics. After that, the schedule will be reevaluated. Anyone interested in joining the ABQ RIDE team can visit governmentjobs.com to apply.

A detailed list of the changes can be found at cabq.gov.