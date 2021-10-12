A constant problem: Many drivers running red lights at Isleta-Arenal curve

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You could call it the most optional red light in the Albuquerque area. Drivers who use it think it might be time for a rule change at that busy intersection. The small stretch of Isleta near Arenal, where it curves towards the river, is always busy. However, the red light doesn’t seem to get a lot of respect.

KRQE News 13 monitored the red light for about 30 minutes on Tuesday morning and caught more than 20 cars making a right turn right through the red light and a majority of others did a ‘California roll’ through the red, without coming to a complete stop before turning.

The Bernalillo County’s Public Works Department said there’s nothing wrong with the design of the intersection or signals, drivers just need to obey the law. During that 30 minutes of monitoring, KRQE there were no deputies around enforcing the law.

A nearby worker said she’s seen a lot of chaos and confusion at the intersection.

“Just being here for about two months in this office, I did experience about one crash and I do notice that there’s vehicles going and passing the red light, most likely not making a stop,” said Annabelle Rascof, who works at nearby TitleMax.

News 13 did talk to a handful of others who work near the stoplight who said they’ve seen a lot of close calls. They wanted to see more deputies out here writing tickets and perhaps a ban on right turns on red at this curve on Isleta.

A spokesperson with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office said there had been no crashes in the last 90 days according to dispatch. However, there was a crash involving a truck making an illegal right turn during a stoplight and hit another truck driving north on Isleta on Tuesday afternoon.

BCSO also said citations for running a red light could cost up to $85.