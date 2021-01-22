98th and Blake intersection receives updates

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A completed project at a busy Albuquerque intersection was unveiled on Friday.

Since 2017, City Councilor Klarissa Peña has been working to improve the ADA compliance and safety of 98th Street and Blake Road. After years of work, KRQE News 13 got a look at the finished project.

“This is one of the fastest growing areas of the city, navigating your way out of here has become a struggle, not just with the bridge crossings, but the fact that we didn’t have a lot of signalizations,” said Peña.

Now, the intersection has traffic lights instead of stop signs, and all of the sidewalks have been improved and are ADA compliant. Officials say the next intersection project is 98th and Gibson.

“Our population is almost the same as the northwest area of Albuquerque, and if you think of the amenities and retail and basic infrastructure that is there, we have a little ways to go,” said Peña.

Peña says another item on the list of priorities is installing better lighting along certain stretches of Arenal, Tower, Sage, and Bridge. She says new lighting should be installed by the end of the year.

Peña says the signals at 98th and Gibson should be completed within the next year or two. We asked why it’s going to take so long, Peña says the city is waiting for funding. After that they’ll begin work on a roundabout at 98th and Benavides.