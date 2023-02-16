SOCORRO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are reporting an 86-year-old man who has died in a single-vehicle crash in Socorro County. Officers responded around 11:00 a.m. on February 15 to a vehicle on Highway 60 at mile marker 103 outside of Magdalena.

They say a 2001 Ford truck driven by a 65-year-old man was going west on the highway when they hit a patch of ice, went off the roadway, and crashed. Basil Cox of Magdalena suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator.

The driver was not injured and was reportedly wearing his seatbelt, but officials say, Cox was not wearing his. Alcohol does not appear to have been a factor. NMSP is investigating the crash.