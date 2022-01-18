2 dead after rollover crash near Hobbs

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two people are dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash near Hobbs. New Mexico State Police say on January 15, 2022, at around 7:44 a.m., they responded near the intersection of East Rose Rd. and North Johnson Rd. in Lea County.

NMSP says a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by Brooke L. Chandler, 26, of Hobbs was traveling east on East Rose Rd. and for unknown reasons, the Jeep left the road and rolled.  Chandler and her passenger, Luis A. Sauceda, 32, also of Hobbs were ejected from the vehicle. NMSP says alcohol does not appear to have been a factor in the crash, and seat belts do not appear to have been worn at the time of the crash. No other information was provided.

