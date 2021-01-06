2 Albuquerque intersections slated to get makeovers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two major intersections in Albuquerque are expected to see some much-needed improvements, one in southwest Albuquerque and the other near downtown.

The 98th street and Benavides intersection is a major corridor for people living in southwest Albuquerque, with at least 20,000 cars passing through it every day. “We know 98th street is a major corridor for growing southwest Albuquerque,” said Johnny Chandler, a spokesperson for the city’s Department of Metropolitan Development.

The 98th and Benavides intersection isn’t landscaped, it’s not ADA compliant, and it doesn’t have sidewalks or bike trails. “A lot of people are moving down there and it’s a busy part of the city. It’s time for our infrastructure to catch up with the people,” said Chandler.

The city is now in the beginning phases of a $1.8-million upgrade to the intersection. The makeover will include creating a multi-lane roundabout, bringing the intersection up to ADA compliance, and also adding bike lanes and pedestrian-friendly trails.

The Lomas and University intersection will also be getting some much-needed TLC. Back in 2018, KRQE News 13 showed you some of the problems drivers were complaining about in that area: Potholes, broken curbs, and unsafe sidewalks were among those complaints.

Last year the city finished up repaving and striping Lomas from Carlisle to Girard. This summer repaving work will move from Girard to University on Lomas, then the city says they can begin the repair work on the intersection at University and Lomas, which will include ADA upgrades and pedestrian and bicycle lanes.

The city says it’ll be a while before either of these projects gets started, it could take between two and three years before any kind of activity is seen in either of the intersections. The city estimates the Lomas University intersection improvements will cost about $3-million.

