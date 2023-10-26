SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you have driven between Santa Fe and Albuquerque recently, you have probably seen the roadwork being done at La Bajada. With the construction, the speed limit has been decreased and speeding enforcement has been increased.

Over the past week alone, New Mexico State Police issued 197 traffic citations on the hill, 191 of which were speeding tickets. The department says they will keep up enforcement until construction is done.

The traffic crackdown began on October 12, 2023. Since then, officers have issued 403 speeding citations on that stretch of I-25 alone.