1 dead after rollover crash near Columbus, NM

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A 63-year-old woman is dead after a one-vehicle rollover crash on State Road 9, near milepost 98 east of Columbus in Luna County. According to a news release from New Mexico State Police, on June 10 at approximately 2:24 p.m., a 2016 Toyota Tacoma pickup, driven by a 59-year-old female from Oklahoma was traveling west on State Road 9 when the pickup left the roadway and rolled.

NMSP says the driver sustained unknown injuries and was transported to the University Medical Hospital in El Paso, Texas. The news release states that there were two passengers in the pickup, a 16-year-old male from Mexico and Maria I. Segovia De Talamantes, 63, of Oklahoma.

NMSP says Talamantes died on the scene and the 16-year-old, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the pickup. The 16-year-old suffered unknown injuries and was transported to the same medical center. NMSP says fatigue appears to be a factor in the crash and seatbelts were only properly utilized by the driver and Talamantes; Alcohol was not a factor. No other information was provided.