Woman killed in SE Albuquerque shooting overnight

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one woman dead.

APD says they were sent to the 12000 block of Granite NE near Lomas and Tramway after a call about a car crash with injuries. After arriving, they found the car that crashed at the address. Inside, they found a woman in the driver’s seat, who appeared to have a gunshot wound to the back of her neck.

She was transported to UNMH but later died from her injuries. A Violent Crimes call-out was made by APD and homicide detectives are investigation.

There is no information about the suspect at this time. The victim has not yet been identified.