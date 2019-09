ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman is back behind bars as a feud between neighbors continues.

Elaine Stewart and her husband Jonathan are charged with harassing their neighbors near Tramway and Paseo Del Norte by constantly yelling and shining spotlights on their homes, even violating a restraining order.

Thursday, the couple was arrested for not showing up to court. Jonathan has since been released.