Winter blast slams New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Snow started falling hard after Tuesday morning’s commute and it’s expected to keep falling on and off all day. Snow flurries have slowed down with the eastside and downtown getting most of it.

The weather isn’t keeping people from getting on the road in the metro. KRQE News 13 caught up with a lot of people running errands with some people even out fishing at Tingley Beach. Those outside say the roads have been manageable so far.

“Slow traffic, everybody’s been trying to keep in their own lanes and not speeding so that’s the plus side,” said resident Tobey Coudhenour.

The City of Albuquerque says they have crews out monitoring the roads and they are focused on the northeast heights as that’s where they’re seeing the most accumulation. Department of Transportation crews have been out since 4 a.m. monitoring the roads.

A spokesperson tells KRQE News 13 they plan to keep the crews out through the evening hours if conditions get worse.

For the most part in the metro, the snow hasn’t been sticking to major roads. The worst was in the east mountains the snow was coming down so much there at 10:30 this morning, APS decided to dismiss all the east mountains schools for the day.

“I had to leave work to come get the girls because the buses don’t run up the mountain so I’m losing out in half a day’s work,” says Jackie Andersen. “That’s part of living in the east mountains you understand the weather. You might go in late you might have to come home early you just have to keep tabs on what the situation is,” says Shara Guzzetta.

Parts of the metro have seen just a trace of snow other parts up to two inches. There hasn’t been a lot of snow accumulation on the road but since the roads are wet, DOT crews will be watching for ice on main roads as it gets colder overnight. Officials tell us they have 50 trucks on the road right now.

The snow is hitting most of the state including the Roswell area.

Bernalillo County East Mountain community centers, as well as the Bernalillo County East Mountain Transfer Station, are closed due to the hazardous weather. All courts in the Ninth Judicial District officially closed at noon Tuesday as well.

Portales got hit too, with Eastern New Mexico University closing at 11 a.m. because of the snow. Santa Fe also got really hard and at the worst possible time when many people were heading up to work and the legislative session.

The snow continues to come down there with a good coating outside of the Roundhouse.

