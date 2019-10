ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico wildlife officials have rejoined a pact to restore the Mexican Gray Wolf population.

The Game Commission voted to become a cooperating agency in the recovery program after leaving a pact in 2011. The agreement will make New Mexico a lead player in the program with greater discretion over management decisions.

The Mexican Gray Wolf is the rarest subspecies of gray wolf and has struggled since being released into the wild in 1998.