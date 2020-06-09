WATCH LIVE: Lawyer of man who died in Las Cruces Police custody to hold a press conference

Top Stories
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The lawyer for a man who died in February while being detained by a Las Cruces Police officer is hosting a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

Christopher Smelser, 27, allegedly killed Antonio Valenzuela on Feb. 29 while restraining him following a foot chase and struggle. According to the Las Cruces Police Department, Smelser used a vascular neck restraint, which has been prohibited by the department.

Valenzuela was pulled over for a traffic stop and had an open warrant for a parole violation. He allegedly fled on foot and officers used their tasers on him twice without any effect, a Dona Ana County District Attorney’s news release said.

“Valenzuela was continually struggling to get away, once on the ground, during this struggle, Officer Smelser applied a vascular neck restraint technique to gain control,” the district attorney release said. 

