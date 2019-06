SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe says they’re going after their weed problems so hard, landscaping equipment will need to be replaced.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, city officials say crews have been whacking weeds six days a week and averaging 23 hours of overtime per employee. They’ve also begun hiring seasonal workers to share the load.

Officials say the city does not allow the use of herbicides but is testing vinegar sprays to discourage growth.