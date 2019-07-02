Walmart will no longer sell guns in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You won’t be able to buy guns at Walmarts across New Mexico soon.

A new state law kicked off Monday. It requires background checks on all private gun sales and for businesses that sell guns to offer those transactions to private parties.

Walmart says it’s not equipped to handle the changes and that it will surrender its licenses in New Mexico. Some New Mexicans aren’t sold on the decision.

“I mean, I don’t see why they shouldn’t. They sell everything else. You can get a hunting license, fishing license. Why shouldn’t they sell firearms?” shopper Eduardo Alvarado said.

Walmart says its last day selling guns will be July 21. The stores will still sell ammunition.