Video: Albuquerque man tries escaping from police, attempts to jump into moving vehicles

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man took police on a wild chase that is typically only seen in the movies. The whole incident was caught on camera.

Armando Romero is no stranger to Albuquerque Police, so when officers told him he had an active warrant for his arrest, he took off.

Back in September, an officer saw Romero trying to unlock a white truck in the parking lot of a motel near Coors and Iliff. As police tried to help him unlock his car, they ran his information and found out he had a warrant.

They tried to question him about it, but he took off running into oncoming traffic on Coors. Romero led the officer on a dangerous chase.

At one point, the officer grabbed onto a semi-truck to try to catch up to him. After Romero tried and failed to jump onto vehicles to escape, police finally caught him.

Romero was charged with resisting, evading, or obstructing an officer. However, his charges have already been dropped. Tune into KRQE News 13 at 10:00 p.m. for more details on his charges.

Romero’s extensive criminal history includes charges for assault and burglary dating back to 2007.