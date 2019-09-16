Victim identified in Ruidoso bar car crash

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – State police have identified a woman who was killed after an elderly driver crashed into a Farley’s Restaurant in Ruidoso.

Investigators say a 70-year-old driver drove into the pub Friday night while trying to back out of the parking lot. Police say 58-year-old Tammy Lynn Ford of Clovis died on scene. A 58-year-old man was airlifted to a hospital and a 75- year-old woman was treated for non-life threatening injuries. The driver was not hurt.

Police say they are not releasing the name of the driver at this point since charges have not been filed.

