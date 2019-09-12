Valencia County cat-hoarder headed to court

VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A Valencia County woman with a history of hoarding cats is headed to trial.

Animal Control Officers found Heide Burge living in squalor with more than 100 cats, 10 years ago. The county went in and captured them all, then had to euthanize them due to their health.

Authorities recently found Burge doing the same thing at a new property. She’s charged with 48 new counts, including animal cruelty for letting animals run at large. A bench trial has now been set for November.