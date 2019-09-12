Valencia County cat-hoarder headed to court

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A Valencia County woman with a history of hoarding cats is headed to trial.

Animal Control Officers found Heide Burge living in squalor with more than 100 cats, 10 years ago. The county went in and captured them all, then had to euthanize them due to their health.

Authorities recently found Burge doing the same thing at a new property. She’s charged with 48 new counts, including animal cruelty for letting animals run at large. A bench trial has now been set for November.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Enter to Win

Don't Miss