ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Researchers at the University of New Mexico are looking into the impacts of alcohol use.

According to research, alcohol is a major contributor to global disease and causes around 88,000 a year. New research from the Department of Psychology examines the causes, effects, and treatments with one-third of adults in the United States experiencing alcohol use disorder in their lives.

The study also reports the disease costs the United States at least $249 billion annually.