UNM Football lose in season opener 38-21

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Danny Gonzales era started for Lobo Football as the Head Coach and his team took to the field on Saturday evening at San Jose State. UNM hasn’t had full roster or full contact practices for over two weeks leading up to this one, and while they did struggle, this team showed some positives in the first half.

UNM trailed 21-14 at the half, but Tevaka Tuioti, who finished with two passing TD’s on 294 yards and one rushing TD on 60 yards, showed some strong leadership. He, along with this offense, would tie this game in the third quarter at 21, but momentum would shift after that, as SJSU would take control and QB Nick Starkel would finish with 467 yards passing with five passing TD’s.

“I appreciate their spirit and their fight. We are not aggressive enough, we are not mean enough, I mean, I said earlier in the week I was very concerned about our coverage on the outside and we are missing probably three DBs that are going to be starting. When you give up three TDs for more than 39 yards and then another one for 26 yards, you are not going to have a chance to win. I thought the offense fought hard and the good thing is they didn’t quit, we tried until the very end, we just have a long way to go,” said UNM Head Football Coach Danny Gonzales.

UNM will now move on to play Hawaii next week, but this team will not remain in Albuquerque to prepare for that game. UNM will return home on Saturday night, but they will leave to Las Vegas, Nevada on Monday morning to avoid New Mexico’s 14-day mandatory quarantine. This situation has been crazy for everyone at UNM, but the players and Coach Gonzales are happy to keep competing.

“They want to play ball and I think the best part of this is when I took this job, I said the administration is behind us and they want to build a championship program, they are going to do whatever it takes,” and President Stokes. “Eddie Nuñez and everybody that told me they would are stepping up. It’s going to give us an opportunity to compete,” said Gonzales.