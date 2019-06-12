UNM business students win Acura Marketing Challenge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A group of UNM students took top honors for a marketing campaign they created for Acura.

“We thought, ‘Made You Look,’ it’s edgy, it’s a play on millennials ignoring ads,” marketing student Marisa Montes said.

Marisa Montes and Adam Biederwolf were among the students from the Anderson School of Management who entered the “Acura ILX Marketing Challenge.” The contest called on students to boost the perception of Acura as an innovative, youthful brand.

The UNM team designed slick, energetic “Made You Look” ads that appeared across traditional and digital platforms, and even caught the attention of Honda bigwigs.

“I guess executives were walking upstairs to the Acura office saying, ‘What’s happening in New Mexico? What’s this Made You Look campaign?'” marketing student Adam Biederwolf said.

The team’s two-month campaign beat out teams from 20 other universities, earning $5,000 for UNM’s marketing lab.