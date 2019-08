ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A new grant at the University of New Mexico will let people all over the world take a trip back in time from a birds’eye view.

The school’s earth data analysis center has been awarded $700,000 from the national archives to digitize historical aerial photos for the web. The photos range from 1934 to 1987 covering areas across New Mexico and parts of neighboring states.

Organizers say this type of information can help farmers fight land issues aid city planners and more.