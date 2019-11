ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A full-time assistant U.S. Attorney is coming to southeastern New Mexico.

Jake Wishard will be permanently stationed at an office in Roswell. John Anderson, the U.S. Attorney in Albuquerque, says the office will focus on cases in the area and provide assistance to local law enforcement agencies.

Wishard was one of the attorneys who prosecuted convicted cop killer Davon Lymon. Special agents from Homeland Security Investigations will also be stationed in Roswell.