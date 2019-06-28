Two Sandoval County horses under quarantine

SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Two horses in Sandoval County have been quarantined for a viral disease. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the two horses tested positive for vesicular stomatitis virus, which typically affects livestock.

No other animals at the facility showed signs of the virus. The quarantine will remain in effect for at least 14 days.

Two other counties in Texas are also under quarantine for VSV. Symptoms include sores in and around the horse’s mouth, lameness and weight loss.