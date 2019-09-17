Two NMMI cadets accused of rape

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Two New Mexico Military Institute (NMMI) cadets have been arrested for rape of a fellow cadet.

According to the criminal complaint, the 15-year-old female victim was drinking with other cadets in the dorms at the New Mexico Military Institute on Saturday. She says she felt dizzy and went to lie down.

That’s when police say 18-year-old Kiarion Freeman and David Johnson entered the dorm room and took turns raping her before another cadet came in and told them to leave. The victim reported the assault at the campus infirmary the next morning.

A judge has set a $30,000 bond for each cadet. NMMI didn’t comment on the case other than to say they notified State Police to investigate.